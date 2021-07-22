State’s oldest Chick-Fil-A to close in Brookwood Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 47-years-ago, Chick-Fil-A opened in the Brookwood Village as the first Chick-Fil- A in the entire state, and it will soon close its doors.

A lot has changed at Brookwood in the past two years and there’s more change to come.

A manager who was on the clock Wednesday said it’s not all to blame on COVID-19, considering the chicken fan favorite had gotten back to pre-COVID sales after shutting down for weeks during the height of the pandemic. The owner, Jerry Cotney, announced the closure this morning on an Instagram post saying the mall was once thriving, but simply is not anymore.

The largely barren Brookwood Village has seen anchors like Books-A-Million, Jason’s Deli and numerous other storefronts close in the past two years as future plans are in limbo. Cotney said ultimately, 47-years in business was a blessing.

“Over the next couple weeks we are going to celebrate some milestones that this amazing team has accomplished. Beyond that, thank you for allowing us, for supporting us over the past four and a half decades in this community,” said Cotney.

He is opening up a new location in the Cahaba Heights area in October.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.