LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Quarterback competition at Auburn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s got the most starts under center in the SEC coming into the 2021 season, but is Bo Nix the definite starter on the Plains?

There’s no question Nix needs to improve. He said today at media days that he had a good first year, but last year was more of a roller coaster. “I think pressure is a privilege and so all the added pressure is just more of an honor to be at Auburn playing quarterback,” Nix says. “I grew up kind of understanding that being Auburn’s quarterback would come with a lot of pressure but I’m excited, I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to play another season.”

First year head coach Bryan Harsin said he likes what he’s seen so far from Nix and that there is no controversy, but their will be competition. “We’re gonna have a pecking order. Bo will start when we get into camp. He’ll be the first guy that rolls out there,” Harsin said. “TJ Finley’s gonna have his chance to run with the 1′s as well. I’ve always done it that way.”

Nix has won some big games and lost some big games and he said he’s learned a lot from the criticism and adversity he’s faced up to this point.

“I feel like no matter what side you’re on, you could get bad mouthed and criticized,” Nix said. “It goes with the territory. I knew coming to Auburn what I was going to face. I knew it was going to be difficult.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant, reward offered
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19. Children and staff...
Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix at SEC Media Days
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
Big jump to SEC for Bryan Harsin
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days