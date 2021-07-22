LawCall
Patients beg for COVID-19 vaccine just before intubation, doctor says

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious...
Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections who beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated.(Lamaip | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Gray News ) - A doctor from Grandview Medical Center in Alabama is trying to make an impact on Facebook to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Brytney Cobia says she is admitting young, healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID-19 infections.

These patients beg for the vaccine just before they are intubated, the doctor explained on social media.

“I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late,” Cobia posted on Facebook.

Cobia shared a post from Dr. David B. Wilhelm who is predicting there’s a significant likelihood for people who have not had COVID-19 and are unvaccinated to catch the delta variant in the next 60-90 days.

As patients die, Cobia says she hugs their family members and tell them to honor their loved one by getting vaccinated.

“They cry and tell me they didn’t know,” Cobia wrote.

She said many family members say they thought it was a hoax or it was “just the flu.”

“I go back to my office, write their death note and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives,” Corbia said.

Grandview Medical Center updated its visitor policy Thursday due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Everyone inside the hospital must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, and patients may only have one visitor. Additionally, no children are allowed to visit.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

