Mobile unit in Shelby County will help people register to vote, get ID cards

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Office of the Secretary of State will host a mobile unit in Shelby County to register voters and issue Photo Voter ID cards.

Mobile Unit in Shelby County

July 24, 2021

Albert L. Scott Library100 9th St. NW (Across the Street from the Fire Station)

Alabaster, AL 35007

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Shelby County mobile registration (Office of Secretary of State)

