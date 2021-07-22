Mobile unit in Shelby County will help people register to vote, get ID cards
Published: Jul. 22, 2021
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Office of the Secretary of State will host a mobile unit in Shelby County to register voters and issue Photo Voter ID cards.
Mobile Unit in Shelby County
- July 24, 2021
- Albert L. Scott Library100 9th St. NW (Across the Street from the Fire Station)
- Alabaster, AL 35007
- 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
