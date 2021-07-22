LawCall
Mega convenience store coming to tornado-damaged Tuscaloosa neighborhood

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Elected officials and the owner of a new Chevron gas station and market held a ground breaking ceremony Thursday, to celebrate the newest business coming to Alberta.

“It will be the largest one in West Alabama, along with the largest market by 100 square feet,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner, whose district includes the Alberta community.

The owner, Tuscaloosa native Ric Mayers, said Alberta lacked a nice convenience store that also includes several food options. This one will have half a dozen eating options such as Yogurt Mountain and a BBQ Pit, as well 14 fuel bays for drivers to pump gas and or charge electric cars.

The city offered him an incentive package to build here.

“It’s a small incentive, around $275,000 over 5 years. But those can be the difference to get the type of investment you need. I mean Ric and his team took a lot of risk building here,” Mayor Walt Maddox explained.

Crews are building on a vacant lot across from Alberta Baptist Church. This the first business built on the site since Tuscaloosa’s April 27th tornado destroyed a long-standing strip mall.

“It’s really exciting knowing that other businesses are coming after this has been announced. It’s very exciting cause Alberta needs it,” Ric Mayers, the owner told WBRC.

The owner wants to have the store up and running by September, in time for Alabama’s college football season.

