LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County

A large natural gas pipeline explosion occurred after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.
A large natural gas pipeline explosion occurred after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.(Lacy Minear)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A large natural gas pipeline explosion occurred after 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Ellsworth County.

According to KHP Trooper Ben Gardner, the explosion occurred on I-70 near mile marker 222. A fire continues at the site of the explosion. The explosion occurred in a pasture.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant, reward offered
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19. Children and staff...
Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Shelly Millender Jr. at BPL
Shelly Millender Jr., who helped segregate the Birmingham Public Library, dies
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days in Hoover
Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days in Hoover
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant, reward offered