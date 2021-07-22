LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

JSU to receive $80M stadium redesign, upgrades

By WBRC Staff and Bria Chatman
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University announced some new additions coming to Burgess-Snow Field.

As enrollment continues to increase at JSU, Athletic Director Greg Seitz says this new $80 million dollar stadium expansion will be a game changer, which includes adding a new residence and dining hall.

The approved development includes over 340 new rooms for students and athletes. Seitz says they plan to start working on the project at the end of the upcoming football season and they hope to finish by the fall of 2023. They will also make some changes to the current field house and some of the structures on the north side of the stadium. Seitz says fans attending home football games this season won’t be impacted. He believes these upgrades will lead to JSU becoming more attractive to prospective students.

“When you take a look at it campus-wide for all our athletic teams, they’ll live in the same building. They’ll eat in the same building as they train and prepare and compete for a championship for us. So it’s going to be great. And also just for our general students. We’ve been very fortunate the last few years. Our enrollment continues to climb and we feel like once the word gets out about this new project, that just a student that is looking to coming to Jacksonville State, this will be a great amenity for them.”

Seitz say he’s looking forward to welcoming fans and students back to games this fall. Football season kicks off for JSU on Sept. 1 against UAB.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Tuscaloosa Police pursuit ends in 4-car crash
Tuscaloosa Police pursuit ends in 4-car crash, one person has minor injuries

Latest News

Pediatricians recommend masks for school
Alabama pediatricians release school re-opening recommendations
Helping children deal with loss
Districts prepare for upcoming school year, more mental health resources available
It’s a highly anticipated race that is expected to be tight, especially because the last...
Tuscaloosa Special Election set for Tuesday, meet the candidates
Source: WBRC video
Future of Brookwood Mall