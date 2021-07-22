JSU to receive $80M stadium redesign, upgrades

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University announced some new additions coming to Burgess-Snow Field.

As enrollment continues to increase at JSU, Athletic Director Greg Seitz says this new $80 million dollar stadium expansion will be a game changer, which includes adding a new residence and dining hall.

The approved development includes over 340 new rooms for students and athletes. Seitz says they plan to start working on the project at the end of the upcoming football season and they hope to finish by the fall of 2023. They will also make some changes to the current field house and some of the structures on the north side of the stadium. Seitz says fans attending home football games this season won’t be impacted. He believes these upgrades will lead to JSU becoming more attractive to prospective students.

“When you take a look at it campus-wide for all our athletic teams, they’ll live in the same building. They’ll eat in the same building as they train and prepare and compete for a championship for us. So it’s going to be great. And also just for our general students. We’ve been very fortunate the last few years. Our enrollment continues to climb and we feel like once the word gets out about this new project, that just a student that is looking to coming to Jacksonville State, this will be a great amenity for them.”

Seitz say he’s looking forward to welcoming fans and students back to games this fall. Football season kicks off for JSU on Sept. 1 against UAB.

