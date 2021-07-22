LawCall
Jefferson Co. Health Dept. doctors to discuss climbing COVID-19 cases, Delta variant

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health will hold a news conference Thursday at 1:00 p.m. to increase awareness of what they are calling the steadily climbing COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer, and two other County health doctors said they will further encourage vaccinations and provide facts and guidance on other precautions including mask-wearing.

WBRC FOX6 will air the news conference live on television, the WBRC News app and the WBRC Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

