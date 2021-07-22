LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

“I’m sorry, but it’s too late” AL doctor gives grim account of treating young people dying of COVID

Monument Health introduces six new ICU beds.
Monument Health introduces six new ICU beds.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A doctor at Grandview Medical Center is stirring strong reactions after her account of young people begging for the COVID vaccine as they lay dying in their hospital bed.

Dr. Brytney Cobia took to social media to share the shocking realities of how aggressive the Delta variant’s hold can be on young, unvaccinated, previously healthy people.

I've made a LOT of progress encouraging people to get vaccinated lately!!! Do you want to know how? I'm admitting young...

Posted by Brytney Cobia on Sunday, July 18, 2021

During a press conference Wednesday, UAB’s Dr. Rachel Lee said she’d read the Facebook post, and with her hospital also seeing more and more younger patients, she agrees that the situation is heartbreaking.

“When you have a patient who has something that is a preventable illness, begging for something, it breaks your heart because you can’t give it to them at that point. And so I really feel for the clinicians on the front line, the nurses and respiratory therapists that are still taking care of these patients and hearing how they’re struggling to breathe,” Dr. Lee said.

Dr. Cobia says she and her family have received threats over her post, but she’s leaving it on Facebook because she says is has already convinced at least a dozen people to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Woman killed in wreck, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on collision in Jefferson County identified

Latest News

A teen, missing from Wisconsin, is safe after being rescued following a human trafficking...
On Your Side: Spotting signs of human trafficking
Hospitals across the state battling nursing shortages as COVID-19 cases rise
Fall sports and vaccinations
Health officials say fall sports could be impacted by Delta Variant
State’s oldest Chick-Fil-A to close in Brookwood Village
Lab identifies vaccine deserts in Alabama