Homewood Police say human trafficking is on the rise in our area

Homewood’s Special Investigative Unit said the city is on the map with traffickers because of...
Homewood’s Special Investigative Unit said the city is on the map with traffickers because of its proximity to several highways giving them access to other cities involved in a southeastern human trafficking operation.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Human trafficking is becoming a major problem in our area, so much so the Homewood Police Department is increasing efforts to rescue victims and get offenders behind bars.

Each year, millions of women, children, and even men are trafficked worldwide, And Homewood Police said it’s happening right here.

“A lot of these dark websites that you can go to, they have Homewood on the map as far as place that you can stop, generally a well-protected place where they feel safe, sadly, to apply their trade,” said Lt. Greg Brundage.

Lt. Greg Brundage said the City of Homewood has become a hub for human traffickers mainly because of its access to Interstates 65, 20 and 459.

He said dozens of hotels within an eight-mile radius act as a cover for offenders.

Some hotel workers being offered hush money to look the other way.

“We lay on that interstate line from Houston, Memphis, to Atlanta. New Orleans is also in that and they kind of run this circuitous route and naturally the victims follow suit because their being trafficked,” Lt. Brundage explained.

Lt. Brundage said traffickers often prey on young, female victims using violence and manipulation, or offer false promises like high-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure them in.

He said the SIU is recovering three to four victims every year.

“Every single week, every single day, that unit focuses much of its activities, on our hotels in combating this problem. We really have taken good advantage ofour relationship with the FBI in particular, and their assets and their abilities with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to really do a good job of identifying and rescuing these victims.”

Lt. Brundage said while they’ve successfully rescued about 10 victims since 2015, he’s concerned about the ones they’re missing.

That’s why he’s encouraging everyone to look out for victims, especially at hotels and watch for signs of duress, or situations that just don’t seem right.

He said if you see something, say something, and call police.

