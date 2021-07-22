LawCall
Helena firefighters rescue kitten from brick column

Kitten rescued.
Kitten rescued.(Source: Greg Arcara/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena firefighters helped rescue a kitten on Wednesday.

Greg Arcara posted on Facebook that he heard a kitten in distress at his real estate office.

The cries were coming from inside a brick column on the porch.

He called firefighters to come help. They removed part of the brick and rescued the kitten!

Arcara and the firefighters aren’t sure how the kitten ended up in the column in the first place, but we are certainly glad they were able to rescue it.

Got an unsolved mystery here. Today at my real estate office I was leaving and heard a kitten in distress. I kept...

Posted by Greg Arcara on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

