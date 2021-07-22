Health officials say fall sports could be impacted by Delta Variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials are urging everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine now before we get into the fall season, when they anticipate the Delta Variant will spread even more.

UAB Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said outdoor events are safer than indoor events, but that doesn’t mean you cant catch the virus outside.

He said if you are packed into a football stadium, you can catch the virus from someone sitting behind or around you. He said when someone is cheering loudly, the infection particles can reach up to eight feet. Saag said unvaccinated people should wear a mask at the game the entire time and those who are vaccinated should wear one too when they are in a large crowd with mixed vaccination status.

Football season won’t kick off until early September, so Saag said now is the perfect time to get shot, to help have the most protection by the start of the season.

“We have four weeks to get vaccinated,” Saag said. “Lets do it now. There is plenty of vaccine, lots of places to go, arms are ready, lets go do it. Get ready for the season. That’s how you can do your pre-season preparation for football season.”

Dr. Saag said for unvaccinated kids playing youth sports, it’s important they wear a mask during the game, especially if they are playing with other unvaccinated kids.

