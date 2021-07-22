LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Get your fill at Society Hill

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite its name, Society Hill is just a small crossroads community in Macon County. Whatever the origins of the name, there is one certainty - you’ll discover a spot which is a gathering place for travelers and locals alike.

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

According to Penny Walters, “This store has been here for many, many years. I’m not exactly sure when it first opened. The Sistrunks owned it since probably The 50′s. About seven years ago it become available to lease so Robert and I went to Mr. John and Joyce Sistruck and we leased it from them to put a little restaurant in here. A few months later Mr. John died so Miss Joyce said would we be interested in just buying the building outright? We said, ‘Certainly.’”

Robert Walters says since their efforts have always been met with widespread community support, “Everybody that lives here tries to trade with us because they want the store open, also. Then they don’t have to go all the way to town to get something to eat. Some people come in here just to sit down and talk.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

But if you only come for the company and the conversation, you’ll be missing some fine country cooking from a once reluctant but now enthusiastic chef Thad Barkett, “I didn’t want Penny to know I could cook because it’s hard. My wife put me on the spot. We needed a cook. She said, ‘Thad can cook.’ Miss Penny said. ‘You can? Let’s see.’ And threw me under the bus right then and I’ve been kitchen manager ever since.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The kitchen has helped transform Walters’ Gas and Grill, says Penny, “I tell people, we used to be a gas station that sold food. Now we’re a restaurant that sells gas.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Robert says his wife’s cooking is a big part of the reason, “It’s like your grand mamma used to cook, and I say that literally because she cooks like your grand mamma used to cook.”

Through food and friendships, Thad says Walters’ Gas and Grill makes everyone feel at home, “What are they feeling? Did they have a good experience here? If they don’t, Miss Penny closes, I have no job and I love them. They’re my family.”

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

Robert agrees, “It’s become a part of us now. It’s not just the store. It’s family.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19. Children and staff...
Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Financial assistance available to Jefferson Co. residents impacted by COVID-19
Function at the Junction.
35th Annual Function at the Junction Jazz Festival happening Saturday in B’ham
The UAB Center for the Study of Community Health hosted four virtual discussion groups...
UAB seeks understanding from the community about vaccine hesitancy
A Tarrant City councilman is under fire tonight after using a racial slur during a council...
Tarrant City councilman uses N-word during meeting, says he was only quoting the mayor