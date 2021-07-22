FIRST ALERT: Another round of scattered afternoon storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing a few showers across the state, so I can’t rule out the chance for some spots encountering rain this morning. Most of us will likely remain dry. It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. I can’t rule out the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Best chance to fog formation will likely occur along I-59 in northeast Alabama before 9 a.m. Just remember to slow down and use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. We should see some sunshine today, which will heat us up into the upper 80s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. We will hold on to a 50 percent chance for showers and storms today. Locations most likely to see rain will be in northwest and west Alabama. Storms will likely fire up and move to the southeast today thanks to northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Flood threat is low today but not zero.

Remember if you encounter a flooded road, never drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. Rain could produce torrential downpours between 3-8 p.m., so please be careful if you are out on the roads as visibility could be reduced to zero. Most of the storms should come to an end late this evening with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 9 p.m.

Scattered Storms Return Friday: With northwest flow continuing, we will likely see more showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow. Areas that have the best chance to see storms will be along and south of I-22 including Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties. Rain chance tomorrow around 50 percent. We’ll likely start tomorrow off partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures approaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels-like temperatures tomorrow could climb into the upper 90s. Potential for a Hazy Sky.

Friday Evening: Wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest will likely try to push into the northern half of Alabama thanks to northwest flow tomorrow. It will likely make the sky hazy. I doubt the concentration of smoke will produce extremely poor air quality, but it could produce a vivid sunset tomorrow. Smoke could linger across the area Saturday too.

Weekend Forecast: The big story this weekend is the heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. When you factor in the humidity levels, it could easily feel like it is in the triple digits. We’ll likely see a partly cloudy sky with a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms Saturday. Best locations to see rain Saturday will be in west Alabama. Rain chance remains at 30 percent Sunday with widely scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Morning hours should remain mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. Just remember to go indoors if you hear rumbles of thunder or see lightning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see increasing rain chances early next week thanks to a cold front moving into our area. Monday’s rain chance has increased to 40 percent with highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday could be our wettest day as a weak cold front moves into the state. I’ve increased our rain chances to 60 percent with highs in the upper 80s. We will likely trend drier and hotter for the remainder of next week. We could see highs in the low to mid 90s starting next Wednesday with only a 20 percent chance for isolated pop-up storms.

Tropical Update: An area of low pressure responsible for our afternoon storms will move to the east and into the Atlantic over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that this low could become a tropical depression or storm in the next five days as it moves over the open waters. The chance for development remains low at 30 percent. It won’t have any impact on our weather, but it is something to watch along the east coast of Florida and the Georgia coastline. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

