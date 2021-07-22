Financial assistance available to Jefferson Co. residents impacted by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham leaders said the organization has money available for emergency assistance to Jefferson County residents experiencing a financial burden because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army said it is grateful for donor support to provide financial help.

The Salvation Army partners with The United Way of Central Alabama, The Jefferson County Commission and Navigate Housing.

Here are the guidelines for getting the assistance:

