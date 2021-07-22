LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Eutaw police looking for missing man

Lawayne Storey
Lawayne Storey(Eutaw Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw police are looking for a missing 50-year-old man.

Lawayne Storey’s family says he was last seen in Northport at DCH in May.

Police say in June there was a reported sighting of Storey in a car parked outside a Eutaw nursing home, but when police responded only the car was there.

If you have any information on Storey, please call Eutaw police at (205) 496-5197.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19. Children and staff...
Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Juvenile arrested for capital murder of 18 year old shot, killed in Birmingham
Curt Carpenter and his family
Pell City mother loses son to COVID, changes her mind about getting COVID-19 vaccine
Function at the Junction.
35th Annual Function at the Junction Jazz Festival happening Saturday in B’ham
Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released