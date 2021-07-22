Eutaw police looking for missing man

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Eutaw police are looking for a missing 50-year-old man.

Lawayne Storey’s family says he was last seen in Northport at DCH in May.

Police say in June there was a reported sighting of Storey in a car parked outside a Eutaw nursing home, but when police responded only the car was there.

If you have any information on Storey, please call Eutaw police at (205) 496-5197.

