Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama wins national honor

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The boardroom erupted with cheers when the Association of Chamber of Commerce of Executives named the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama as the chamber of year in the second largest classification.

“What our team did over the last year, what our staff and especially our volunteers did, I would put up against anybody,” explained Chamber President and CEO Jim Page.

Page believes the work it did to help local businesses during the pandemic, was key in it winning the award.

“We had over 70 programs for not just our members, but the business community at large, on how to navigate the pandemic,” Page added.

That included the creation of a small business relief fund in March of 2020 that helped more than 300 small businesses and how to guides for them to secure PPE to protect employees and customers. Now other chambers are touring the West Alabama Chamber’s offices to see if its success story can be duplicated elsewhere.

“We really set a tone. We set an example that’s so well followed, and I will forever be proud of that by leading the way,” Page went on to say.

The Chamber will get a trophy or plaque to acknowledge the big win. It will also begin a re-branding campaign to let others know about the award-winning work that it’s doing.

