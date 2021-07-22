LawCall
Birmingham City Schools reopening plan released

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Birmingham City Schools released their reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said, “We’ve had a Learning Strong summer in Birmingham City Schools, and now we are prepared for an exciting 2021-22 school year. We are looking forward to seeing all scholars in school on Monday, August 2, 2021.”

Sullivan said about 3,900 students participated in summer learning and enrichment this year through BCS.

Sullivan said the schools will continue to strictly follow science-based health and safety protocols in all BCS schools and facilities in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All unvaccinated students and employees must wear masks in BCS schools and facilities. Vaccinated students and staff do not have to wear masks.

The schools will have in-person teaching and learning, and offer the full range of extracurricular activities for our scholars. This may change, depending on the spread of the virus and recommendations from public health officials.

Here is the BCS opening information:

