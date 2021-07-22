LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Big jump to SEC for Bryan Harsin

By Brian Pope
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - New Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has spent the majority of his career at Boise State, now he’s jumping into the toughest conference in the country.

Is he prepared for what he’s about to face in the SEC? Not only on the field but also off the field on the recruiting trail.

“Everything I do, I want to win. So the preparation and all the things that go into that, it doesn’t matter if I’m at Capitol High School or I’m at Auburn and coaching the football team there, it all matters,” Harsin says. “What surrounds it is definitely different. There’s a lot more attention that goes into being the head coach at Auburn University.”

Harsin said he understands the rivalries in this conference and that that’s how he will be judged, and he’s excited about facing the best teams and coaches in the country. “As a competitor this is why you come to Auburn. This is why you want to be in the SEC,” Harsin said. “You want to play against the best. You’ve got the best talent, not just in football, but in any sport in the SEC.”

Star linebacker Owen Pappoe says he even tried to talk to his coach about the Iron Bowl and what he should expect. “He actually stopped me,” Pappoe said. “He said, “Look, man, we’re going to take things one at a time. Focus on going 1-0 every week, and when we get there, we’re going to deal with it.” ”

Another big difference Harsin has to deal with? The weather. But believe it or not he says he’s looking forward to the humidity. “I’ve been in 3 degree weather games where I have Vaseline on my face and I’m drinking chicken broth in between series,” Harsin said. “So I think I’m ready for the humidity”.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Emergency landing
Emergency incident at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Letter carrier shot in Tarrant
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant, reward offered
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19. Children and staff...
Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

Latest News

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe
Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
'We love Auburn' - Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at SEC Media Days
Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days in Hoover
Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin at SEC Media Days in Hoover
John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Can Alabama repeat?