35th Annual Function at the Junction Jazz Festival happening Saturday in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Function at the Junction is Back!

The 35th Annual Function at the Junction Jazz Festival will be held on Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Erskine Hawkins Park in Ensley.

Enjoy live music and entertainment from Big Ro Williams, Connection Band, High Energy Band, Sherry Reeves, Birmingham own’s Billy Ocean, and many others.

Food trucks, children’s fun zones, scholarship scholars, and health information booths will all be a part of the free community festivities.

You can also get a $25 gift card when you get a COVID-19 vaccination on-site.

