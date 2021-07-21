LawCall
Woman, baby killed in accident in Cleburne County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEBURNE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 25-year-old woman and a baby were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cleburne County Tuesday night.

Troopers said it happened around 7:55 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 195 mile marker.

Troopers said Diana Santana-Palacios, 25, and a 21-month-old child, both of Mapleton, Ga., were killed when the SUV Santana-Palacios was driving struck a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

