LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

The University of Alabama details COVID-19 testing and vaccination plan for Fall semester

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Richard Friend believes the University of Alabama is well positioned for things to go as planned when classes resume in August. He said if students are informed, honest and responsible, the university can have a safe school year.

“We are asking that students report to us their vaccination status, which is on the honor system. So hopefully we will have documentation of that,” said Dr. Richard Friend, Dean of the College of Community Health Sciences. He says UA can’t mandate students get vaccinated. But it encourages them to do so. Friend said a successful semester and school year depends on students taking coronavirus seriously and making good decisions, whether they have been vaccinated or not.

“My message to the students and the families, is the best thing you can do to have a normal semester, is get your vaccination,” Friend continued.

UA will have some pop-up vaccine clinics on campus and make all three approved-vaccines available for students. The school is not testing students upon their return for the Fall semester.

A plan is also in place to test for possible outbreaks.

“If we see 3 or more cases in a geographic area, that includes a dorm floor, sorority or fraternity house or classroom, we will test the entire geographical area,” Friend added.

UA will once again have rooms on campus for COVID-19 positive students to live if they cannot return home safely to recover. Fall classes at the University of Alabama start on August 18th.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood
Woman killed in wreck, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on collision in Jefferson County identified
Demonteco Usher
Arrest in Woodlawn HS student’s death

Latest News

Woman, baby killed in accident in Cleburne County
DCH Health System experiences rise in COVID-positive patients
UAB seeing surge in new COVID-19 cases
UAB seeing surge in new COVID-19 cases
Helping children deal with loss
Helping children deal with loss
Arrest made in murder of Alpine store clerk
Arrest made in murder of Alpine store clerk