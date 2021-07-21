UAB watching increasing COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 25th UAB hospital had five COVID 19 patents. Last week they had 38. Wednesday it’s 34. Statewide its over 400.

“Just today we became largest percentage of new cases in all 50 states and the lowest percentage of vaccinations,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB Infectious Diseases said.

UAB continues to meet daily to monitor their COVID patient load, in case adjustments have to be made. “I think our concerns at the hospital and around town is, if we are at the beginning of a surge, are we going to see what we saw back in January?” Dr. Rachael Lee, UAB Infectious Diseases said.

UAB in January and February had hundreds of COVID patients and it forced the cancelation of elective surgeries. The latest tests of samples of the virus in patients at UAB showed 85% is the more contagious Delta variant.

“Patients with the Delta variant have a lot more virus, based on our data from the fungal reference lab. We are seeing younger people and the vast majority are unvaccinated,” Lee said.

Dr. Lee said the only way to stop a surge with the threat of the Delta variant is to get people vaccinated, and if not, to take other precautions.

“I recommend if you are not vaccinated to follow the CDC guidance and continue to wear a mask. If you are vaccinated I think it’s important to watch who you are around,” Lee said.

If you are vaccinated and not feeling well. Get tested and stay home. Dr. Lee said they are seeing more positive cases. The hospitalizations are increasing. She expected in another week or two the hospital will be seeing more deaths due to Delta variant.

