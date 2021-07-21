Tuscaloosa Police pursuit ends in 4-car crash, one person has minor injuries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police officers were involved in a pursuit Wednesday morning that ended in a 4-vehicle crash when the driver of a stolen car crashed into traffic on McFarland Boulevard.

Officers said they attempted to stop the driver of a white Toyota Camry at 8:39 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Street East and McFarland Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver took off, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing at the intersection of James I. Harrison Parkway and McFarland. Four vehicles, including the stolen suspect vehicle, were damaged.

The man and a female passenger got out of their car and ran behind restaurants in the area near the Interstate 59/20 ramps. Both have been taken into custody and are being interviewed by investigators.

Paramedics were called to the scene to check the people in the other vehicles involved in the crash. One person was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information regarding potential charges will be released as the investigation continues.

