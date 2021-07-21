Police investigate shooting into Tuscaloosa church building

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Prayers for peace and quiet from one small Tuscaloosa church have gone unanswered as it deals with being a repeat target of crime.

Police say someone shot into the church dozens of times.

“I was scared because I was the first one there and when I went into the bathroom, I saw glass everywhere. I saw bullet holes,” Pastor Sarah Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood pastors at Road To Glory Church in Tuscaloosa. She admitted becoming frightened after finding the latest attack on her church more than a week ago. She said things have escalated from three past instances of thefts where air conditioning units were stolen, break-ins where food and heaters were taken and vandalism where someone painted graffiti inside the sanctuary.

“If you don’t care anything about God, you’d do anything to the church and to me so that’s what truly scares me,” Pastor Leatherwood said.

Tuscaloosa Police spoke to residents in the area who believe that the church was shot into on the night of the Fourth of July. It has 30 members. Police found 28 bullet holes in the building.

“I don’t understand why someone would feel the need to shoot into a church. Even though the church was unoccupied at the time. To me it’s disturbing. It’s a church,” Investigator Preston Grammer with Tuscaloosa Police explained.

Pastor Leatherwood doesn’t know why anyone would target her church. She said these attacks are taking a toll.

“This is the fourth time that I have had to have the police come here for something. But this is the worst. Please leave Road to Glory alone. Let us go to church in peace,” Leatherwood added.

No suspects have been identified in the investigation. You can call Tuscaloosa Police or Crime Stoppers if you have information.

