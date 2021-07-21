LawCall
Letter carrier shot while on route in Tarrant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service confirmed a letter carrier was shot during a mail route in Tarrant Wednesday afternoon.

The letter carrier was shot at 2445 Etowah St, in Tarrant. It happened around 3:00 p.m.

We are waiting to get more information on the person’s condition. No word on how this happened or on whether someone is in custody.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

