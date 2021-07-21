LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Emergency landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon during a landing emergency at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to airport spokesperson Candace O’Neal an aircraft came in and had landing gear issues. It landed and no one was injured.

The plane is stuck on the main runway. Crews are working to move it.

O’Neal said it is a small corporate-type plane.

It is a Beechcraft Baron 58, best described as a light twin engine, six seat airplane.

No official word on how many people were on board.

Emergency landing
Emergency landing(BFRSD)

Runway 624 is temporarily closed while crews examine the plane and move it. Runway 1836 is open.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood
Woman killed in wreck, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on collision in Jefferson County identified
Demonteco Usher
Arrest in Woodlawn HS student’s death

Latest News

Is Alabama Seeing a Surge of COVID-19 Cases?
Small plane gets stuck on main runway at Birmingham Int'l Airport
Small plane gets stuck on main runway at Birmingham Int'l Airport
UAB watching increasing COVID cases
Source: WBRC video
JSU stadium upgrades
Source: WBRC video
DCH Regional Medical Center seeing increase of COVID patients