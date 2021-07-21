Emergency landing at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon during a landing emergency at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

According to airport spokesperson Candace O’Neal an aircraft came in and had landing gear issues. It landed and no one was injured.

The plane is stuck on the main runway. Crews are working to move it.

O’Neal said it is a small corporate-type plane.

It is a Beechcraft Baron 58, best described as a light twin engine, six seat airplane.

No official word on how many people were on board.

Emergency landing (BFRSD)

Runway 624 is temporarily closed while crews examine the plane and move it. Runway 1836 is open.

