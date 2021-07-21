LawCall
Is Alabama Seeing a Surge of COVID-19 Cases?

By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has been a busy man over the last week. COVID cases are rising and there are growing concerns how bad it’s going to get in Alabama, even with vaccines readily available.

Just last month there were about 200 people hospitalized in Alabama with coronavirus. That number has doubled. Positive cases are now over a thousand. So is the state seeing a surge of COVID cases?

“We certainly have seen a significant increase. I don’t have a definition for surge, but if these numbers continue, I think it will meet whatever your definition it is.” Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer, ADPH said.

Dr. Harris said the situation is a concern because Alabama has two major factors working against our ability to control the pandemic.

“We have a highly infectious variant circulating in all parts of our state. We have large pockets of unvaccinated people. That is a recipe for bad things to happen,” Harris said.

The CDC says 83% of all new COVID cases in the country are due to the Delta variant. Alabama health leaders continue to urge people to get COVID vaccinations to slow the spread. Unfortunately the state remains dead last for vaccinations and many are not taking the necessary safety steps to wear masks and socially distance.

“We are all unsure how to motivate people that haven’t made up their mind yet. It doesn’t seem to be an information deficit. All the facts are out there,” Harris said.

Dr. Harris said the numbers are not as high as December and January but people are getting sick and some are dying.

