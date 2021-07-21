Hoover Restaurant Week offers special discounted menus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The First Annual Hoover Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, July 23, and will run through Saturday, July 31.

Over 30 restaurants, all in the city of Hoover, will be offering special menu items at special prices. The event is designed to showcase the wide variety of cuisine options within the city and support one of the hardest hit industries in the pandemic. Foodies from across the state are encouraged to come to Hoover and taste everything the city has to offer.

“We could not be more excited about Hoover Restaurant Week and the opportunity to showcase some of our local establishments, said Frank Brocato, Mayor of Hoover. “The word is getting out that Hoover is quickly becoming a foodie town, one that is welcoming to all tastes. Be it a mom-and-pop ‘meat and three’ spot or if it’s international cuisine that interest your taste buds, you can find it here. The Hoover Restaurant Alliance and Hoover Chamber have done a great job organizing this event and I can’t wait for everyone to enjoy. I also applaud all the participating businesses for seeing a greater need and working to address it by donating a portion of their proceeds to the local non-profit, Hoover Helps. That truly speaks to the kind of business owners and leaders we have in Hoover. I hope to see not only Hoover residents but guests from around the metro come to this premiere event. Let’s meet to eat in Hoover!”

From national chains to family-owned restaurants, there is a variety of options to enjoy. The participating restaurants include:

The Whole Scoop

Ashley Mac’s

Baja California Cantina and Grill

Cinnaholic

El Cielo

Mikey’s Grill

Pho Pho

Super Chix

Taqueria Los Primos

Teriyaki Madness

Unagi Bento and Sushi

City Bowls

Walk-Ons

Tortugas Homemade Pizza

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Taproot Café

Taco Mama

Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato

Big Bad Breakfast

Bluff Park Diner

CakEffects

The Casual Pint

The Craft Burger

Dreamcakes

Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen

Farrelly’s

GRK Street

Hometown Fare

Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza

Jubilee Joe’s

Little Donkey

Merk’s Tavern & Kitchen

Miami Fusion Café

Moe’s Original BBQ

Moss Rock Tacos & Tequila

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Silver Coin Indian Grill

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s

MELT

For more information, visit hooverrestaurantweek.com.

Content sponsored by City of Hoover.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.