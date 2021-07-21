Hoover Met Summer Camp shuts down amid COVID-19 exposure

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A local summer camp has shut down after being exposed to a case of COVID-19.

Children and staff who attended are now advised to quarantine.

We received an anonymous tip from a parent of child who attended the Hoover Met Complex Camp.

The Jefferson County Department of Health said that’s all the more reason to get vaccinated and for children who cannot get the shot to wear a mask.

The general manager of Hoover Metropolitan Complex declined an interview with WBRC Fox 6 News, but in a statement he said in part, “Recently, the children who attended the Hoover Met Complex Day Camp were exposed to a case of COVID-19. Due to this, per recommendations from the Jefferson County Department of Health, we are halting camp activities until 07/26/2021.”

“Those are the sorts of advice and guidance that we give based on what’s currently recommended by the CDC,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the JCDH, Dr. Wesley Willeford.

Right now, it’s unclear when exactly the exposure happened, what safety measures were in place, or if the case was among a camper or an adult.

Dr. Willeford said the health department has dealt with several situations like this throughout the pandemic.

It’s cause for concern as students had back to the classroom in a few short weeks.

“That’s something that’s all on the minds of pretty much everyone around the country because we worry that the Delta variant is going to be a little bit more transmissible than what we had with other forms of COVID-19, so that could prove to be a challenge for schools,” Dr. Willeford explained.

That’s why Dr. Willeford said it’s important that not just camps, but everyone, do all they can to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“Safest thing to do is to wear a mask for people who again can’t be vaccinated. For people who can be vaccinated, the recommendation is to try to get that vaccine in as soon as possible before the school year starts to really have as much protection as possible,” Dr. Willeford said.

Parents of those who attended the camp are encouraged to watch their children for symptoms of COVID.

The camp is also providing a full refund for the week of July 19-23.

