Gadsden offering residents $100 for COVID vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is taking a unique approach to incentivizing getting vaccinated...cold hard cash thanks to the American Rescue Act funds.

We spoke to local EMA officials who say they’re doing anything they can to prevent the spread of COVID. It’s for Gadsden residents only and no strings attached, shots for cash.

The Gadsden Etowah County EMA director says that people who get the vaccination series of Moderna or Pfizer or the one-shot J&J will receive $100 for doing so, and for every 500 people who get the vaccine, there will be a drawing for two $5,000 winners. The EMA tells us that case numbers are going up and they wanted to think of creative ways to help people on the fence about vaccines to take the shot to prevent further spread.

“There are skeptics, those who say why should we have to pay people and I agree with that and I heard the governor say we don’t need to have incentives, but at this point if it’s going to help us have a healthier community the rest of this year we really need to try anything we can,” said Deborah Gaither, Gadsden Etowah County EMA Director.

So far there are six pharmacies in participating:

Etowah County Health Department on East Broad Street in Gadsden

Quality of Life Services on Hwy 278 in Gadsden

Corporate Pharmacy Services on Broad Street in Gadsden

Alaco Discount Pharmacy on West Main in Glencoe

SuperBee on Rainbow Drive in Rainbow City

Winn Dixie on Rainbow Drive in Rainbow City

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.