Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.
Bowden, 91, confirmed the news to WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden’s statement says. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”
After stints at Howard and West Virginia, Bowden won 304 games with the Tribe, including two national titles.
Current FSU head coach Mike Norvell tweeted out a message of support for Bowden shortly after the news broke.
Praying for Coach Bowden and his entire family! Incredible man who is loved by so many and the Nole Family is with him. 🙏🏻