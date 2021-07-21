LawCall
Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition

(KOLNKGIN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

Bowden, 91, confirmed the news to WCTV Sports Director Ryan Kelly Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden’s statement says. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

After stints at Howard and West Virginia, Bowden won 304 games with the Tribe, including two national titles.

Current FSU head coach Mike Norvell tweeted out a message of support for Bowden shortly after the news broke.

FSU President John Thrasher released the following statement in support of Bowden:

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn also put out a statement after learning Bowden’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

