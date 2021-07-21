First Alert for showers and storms with a localized flood potential Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday morning! We are starting another day with cloud cover and some spotty showers. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a disturbance across the Southeast that continues to stall across the area producing scattered showers. It will be responsible for our afternoon and evening round of showers and thunderstorms today. Most of the rain that is around is light and moving off to the north-northeast. Rain chances this morning is around 30%. I can’t rule out the potential to see patchy fog before 9 a.m. Most likely spots to see fog will be the areas that received rainfall over the past 12 to 18 hours. Just remember to use your low beams if you encounter dense fog of less than a half mile. Temperatures remain warm with most of us in the low to mid 70s. We are forecasting a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best chance to see rain will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms that develop today will once again produce a heavy rain and a localized flood threat. Areas that have already seen several inches of rainfall are the most likely spots that could see some flooding today. I do think we’ll see several hours of dry conditions in many locations today. Just monitor your First Alert Weather App for critical weather information as it will provide you updates from the WBRC weather team, lighting detection alerts, and potential warnings. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will continue from the southeast today at 5-10 mph.

Scattered Storms Continue through Friday: With the disturbance continuing to stall across the Southeast, we will have to hold on to a 50% chance for afternoon and evening storm chances over the next couple of days. I do think we’ll start to see a little more sunshine tomorrow and Friday allowing us to heat up into the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will likely feel like it is in the mid to upper 90s. Our best chance to see storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. With warmer temperatures, I can’t rule out a few strong storms capable of producing frequent lightning and gusty winds around 30-40 mph. Localized flood threat will remain possible, but it will likely remain isolated. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the low 70s.

Weekend Forecast: With plenty of heat and humidity over the weekend, it is impossible to completely drop our rain chances. I do think we’ll enter a more typical summertime pattern where we should stay dry in the morning hours. Daytime heating will help to trigger scattered storms in the afternoon hours. Rain chance on Saturday is around 40%. Sunday is looking slightly drier, but I still think we’ll see a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. I can’t rule out a few strong or possibly severe storms this weekend thanks to the heat and humidity in place. We could easily climb into the lower 90s over the weekend with feels like temperatures approaching the triple digits. If you plan on working outside in the afternoon hours, make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks as it will be hot. We should see a partly cloudy sky each day, so it will be nice to see a little bit of sunshine to help dry us out.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing going into early next week is the heat and the lower rain chances compared to this week. We will hold on to a 30% chance for rain and storms Monday with highs in the lower 90s. Models are hinting a weak cold front or disturbance could move through our area next Tuesday and Wednesday enhancing our rain chances to around 40%. Don’t expect a big drop in temperatures or humidity as it moves through early next week. Models continue to support hot weather for the last week of July. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Potential Rainfall: We have recorded so much rainfall that it won’t take a lot of rain to produce localized flooding over the next couple of days. Areas that are most vulnerable will include parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties. On average, we could see an additional 1-2 inches of rain over the next seven days. I think today is our best chance for scattered storms. Just remember to turn around and don’t drown if you encounter flood waters. If you can’t see the road, don’t drive through it.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains mostly quiet thanks to dry air and unfavorable conditions for tropical development. We are monitoring an area of low pressure off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina that has a low chance to form into a tropical system over the next two to five days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance to develop. It will likely produce scattered showers and storms across the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts. The Atlantic is forecast to remain quiet for the rest of the month. Hurricane season is still young and normally ramps up in August and especially September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

