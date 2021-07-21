Fatal Alabama crash happened after helicopter hit cable

ALPINE, Ala. (AP) - Federal investigators say a helicopter spraying pesticide on an Alabama field crashed last month after it hit a fiber optic cable strung along with power lines.

The 30-year-old pilot, Zachary Warren Pourciau of Ventress, Louisiana, died in the June 25 crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board report says Pourciau was spraying fungicide on a corn field near Sylacauga when his helicopter hit the cable. Pourciau was working for Ewing Flying Service at the time of the crash.