Family of man killed by Pickens County law enforcement release body cam footage of shooting

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - You can hear screams and then gunshots as Pickens County Sheriff’s deputies and others forced their way into Wallace Wilder’s Gordo apartment in August 2019. Family members released that and other videos of that fatal shooting Monday.

“He was afraid for his life and he has expressed before how afraid he was of police. He was afraid that they were going to kill him,” Renota Harris said about her uncle.

Wilder suffered from mental health issues. Relatives feel law enforcement was aware of that and should have handled the situation differently.

“I don’t understand like why they did him like that. Like I thought there was some type of protocol for mentally ill people,” according Wilder’s daughter Tamarra Wilder explained.

“Just because he was mentally ill, that does not give a right to dehumanize him,” Harris added.

The Attorney General’s Office investigated the case and no one was charged with a crime. In April, the family filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall.

“We feel like getting this video out we will have some type of chance of the world seeing how they treated my father,” Wilder continued.

WBRC reached out to Sheriff Hall and the Administrator for Pickens County. Hall declined comment and the county administrator has yet to respond to our request for comment.

