DCH Health System experiences rise in COVID-positive patients

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s largest hospital health system is seeing an increase in COVID-positive patients needing hospital care. Administrators are asking unvaccinated people to take steps that could protect them and others from the virus.

“It has been alarming at the moment, our COVID-positive patients at all three hospitals,” according to Andy North, VP of Marketing and Communications for the DCH Health System.

On Tuesday there were 17 COVID-positive patients at all three DCH-affiliated hospitals combined. By Wednesday morning there were 21. Half of the people needing hospital care from the virus are getting it at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

The hospital and others returned to somewhat normal operations months ago when the number of patients needing care from coronavirus dropped as more vaccine became available. Now they are considering how to return to the system set up to care for more coronavirus cases as more patients not being cared for because of COVID-19 are discharged.

“If those numbers continue to rise, then we will be forced to do something that we’ve done in the past like such as merging patient so we can cohort COVID patients all in one area and make entire wings into COVID wings,” North explained.

The hospital is also in need for more nurses. It’s offering bonuses for referrals of new hires and new hires .

