LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brookwood Village Chick-fil-A is closing and moving

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chick-fil-A at Brookwood Village is closing at the end of July 2021.

Owner Jerry Cotney posted a message and a ‘thank you’ to customers on Instagram.

Cotney said the store was actually back to Pre-COVID revenue despite fewer mall shoppers, but the fast food restaurant will close the location in about two weeks.

Cotney said they will move and relocate to Cahaba Heights in October.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD shooting investigation
UPDATE: Baby girl who died from gunshot wound identified
Andrew Jones, 28, is charged with sexual battery and robbery after police say he attacked a...
Suspect accused of sexually assaulting, beating vacationing woman in Mississippi public restroom
Jeremy Alexander
Wisconsin teen rescued following human trafficking investigation, arrest in Homewood
Woman killed in wreck, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on collision in Jefferson County identified
Demonteco Usher
Arrest in Woodlawn HS student’s death

Latest News

Phidarian Mathis at SEC Media Days
Phidarian Mathis at SEC Media Days
Hoover Restaurant Week offers special discounted menus
Hoover Restaurant Week offers special discounted menus
Hoover Restaurant Week offers special discounted menus
Hoover Restaurant Week offers special discounted menus
12/5/20 MFB Alabama vs Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Coach Saban: Bryce Young could make $1M off NIL