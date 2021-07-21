Brookwood Village Chick-fil-A is closing and moving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chick-fil-A at Brookwood Village is closing at the end of July 2021.

Owner Jerry Cotney posted a message and a ‘thank you’ to customers on Instagram.

Cotney said the store was actually back to Pre-COVID revenue despite fewer mall shoppers, but the fast food restaurant will close the location in about two weeks.

Cotney said they will move and relocate to Cahaba Heights in October.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.