Birmingham Freedom Fest

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Freedom Fest will be held virtually beginning Friday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m. with a pre-show featuring local artists Halo Wheeler, Spex Da Great and Sam Ervin.

  • The main event will take place Saturday, July 24th starting at 3:00 p.m. featuring more musical performances from Victoria Jones, Translee, Brian Voice Porter Hawkins, The Party Rockers, Kristen Glover and headliner 5x Stellar Award winner, Pastor Mike Jr.
  • The empowerment panels will feature topics centered around civil rights, healthcare, media and technology, LGBTQ+ advocacy, social justice and more. Speakers for this year’s festival include Mayor Randall Woodfin; Marcia L. Fudge, United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Bakari Sellers, CNN Political Commentator; Joi Brown, Executive Director for Jefferson County Memorial Project; Roy Johnson, Columnist and Content Development Manager for Alabama Media Group; Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter; Andrea Jenkins, Councilor Vice President for the City of Minneapolis; and many more.
  • The festival will be streamed live on Freedom Fest BHM Facebook and Youtube page.
  • Birmingham Freedom Fest is an innovative event to celebrate the triumphs of Birmingham and its commitment to forging a united future.
  • This will be the 3rd year that Birmingham Freedom Fest has taken place.
  • The festival is sponsored by the City of Birmingham, Alabama Power, Ed Farm and Regions Bank.
  • Birmingham Freedom Fest is free to access and people can rsvp at www.freedomfestbhm.com.

