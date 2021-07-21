BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Freedom Fest will be held virtually beginning Friday, July 23rd at 7:00 p.m. with a pre-show featuring local artists Halo Wheeler, Spex Da Great and Sam Ervin.

The main event will take place Saturday, July 24th starting at 3:00 p.m. featuring more musical performances from Victoria Jones, Translee, Brian Voice Porter Hawkins, The Party Rockers, Kristen Glover and headliner 5x Stellar Award winner, Pastor Mike Jr.

The empowerment panels will feature topics centered around civil rights, healthcare, media and technology, LGBTQ+ advocacy, social justice and more. Speakers for this year’s festival include Mayor Randall Woodfin; Marcia L. Fudge, United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Bakari Sellers, CNN Political Commentator; Joi Brown, Executive Director for Jefferson County Memorial Project; Roy Johnson, Columnist and Content Development Manager for Alabama Media Group; Dr. Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter; Andrea Jenkins, Councilor Vice President for the City of Minneapolis; and many more.

The festival will be streamed live on Freedom Fest BHM Facebook and Youtube page.

Birmingham Freedom Fest is an innovative event to celebrate the triumphs of Birmingham and its commitment to forging a united future.

This will be the 3rd year that Birmingham Freedom Fest has taken place.

The festival is sponsored by the City of Birmingham, Alabama Power, Ed Farm and Regions Bank.