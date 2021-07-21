B’ham PD: 44-year-old missing woman suffers from mental condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are looking for a missing woman they say suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgement and behavior.

Kaywana Edeka Moye, 44, was last seen on July 13 in the 1600 block of 31st Street West.

She is 5′4″ and weighs 165 pounds.

Moye was last seen wearing a white blouse, cream-colored pants, and a red wig.

She might also be found with a Black man named “Anthony”.

Anyone with information about where Moye is please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.