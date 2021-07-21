Behind the Front: J-P’s Last Episode as Chief Meteorologist

This week on Behind the Front WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice takes to the mic, as host, for the final time. J-P is leaving WBRC to pursue a career in aviation. Long time listeners know his heart has been in the skies for years and he’ll be able to experience meteorology from a new perspective.

It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our host, but it’s the beginning of a new era, as J-P ushers in Wes Wyatt as the new head of Behind the Front. The show will take a few weeks off as the meteorology team makes the transition. But we can’t wait to bring you more of the weather content you know and love.

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

