Behind the Front: J-P’s Last Episode as Chief Meteorologist

J-P's Last Episode as Chief Meteorologist
J-P's Last Episode as Chief Meteorologist(WBRC)
By Challis Wells
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week on Behind the Front WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice takes to the mic, as host, for the final time. J-P is leaving WBRC to pursue a career in aviation. Long time listeners know his heart has been in the skies for years and he’ll be able to experience meteorology from a new perspective.

It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our host, but it’s the beginning of a new era, as J-P ushers in Wes Wyatt as the new head of Behind the Front. The show will take a few weeks off as the meteorology team makes the transition. But we can’t wait to bring you more of the weather content you know and love.

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

