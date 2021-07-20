YMCA looking to hire 100 after-school counselors for Hoover schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a job opportunity as schools get ready to open back up.

The YMCA is now hiring 100 people to be counselors for their After School Academy at Hoover City Schools.

Students get homework help, a snack, art activities, and games for students whose parents may be at work and can’t pick them up right after school.

They’re hiring junior counselor positions, who are age 16 and up, and they’re hiring counselors, who need to be at least 18 years old.

“We’re looking for good role models who want to work in the after-school hours. It’s every day Monday through Friday, no weekends, from about 2:30 to 6,” said Rhonda Elmore, Executive Director of Youth Development. “So it’s a great job for really anyone. A stay-at-home mom, retired teachers, retired individuals, high school students, and college students as well.”

Starting pay is $10 an hour.

Training will start the first week in August.

Click here to apply.

