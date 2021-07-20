Woman killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies confirmed a woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning.

Deputies said they responded shortly after 7:00 a.m. to a head-on collision in the 6500 block of Old Tuscaloosa Highway, near McAshan Ridge Road.

A caller reported two sedans had hit head-on.

One woman in one of the cars died on the scene. A man and a woman in the second vehicle were taken by ambulance to a hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Jefferson County START Detectives have been called to the scene and will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

