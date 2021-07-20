‘Vaccinate Gadsden’ incentive program launches; $100 guaranteed, $5K possible

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Gadsden city officials:

As part of a new effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, the City of Gadsden is launching “Vaccinate Gadsden,” an incentive that offers residents of Gadsden $100 to get vaccinated.

The program, which is being organized along with the Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency, the Etowah County Health Department, local hospitals and various pharmacies, is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Because these funds are limited to individual cities, the Vaccinate Gadsden incentive is open only to current residents of Gadsden.

Gadsden residents who receive their first vaccine dose at the Etowah County Health Department, a hospital or participating pharmacy after July 19, 2021, and receive their second dose before Oct. 15, 2021, will also receive a vaccination voucher.

Once both doses of the vaccine have been administered and the voucher has been filled out, residents may come to the first floor of Gadsden’s City Hall (90 Broad St.) to receive $100 in incentive pay.

For every 500 residents that get vaccinated and participate in the program, two drawings for $5,000 each will be held.

Residents must bring the COVID-19 vaccination record card provided by the vaccine provider along with the voucher to receive the incentive pay.

Residents must also bring proof of residency (power bill, water bill, tax record, etc.).

Questions about the program can be emailed to vaccinategadsden@gmail.com, and they will be answered in the order they are received.

For prerecorded updates and messages on Vaccinate Gadsden, including a list of participating providers, citizens may call 256-563-6120.

Vaccinate Gadsden is still seeking partners to participate in the program, such as doctor’s offices and other healthcare facilities.

If your facility administers the vaccine and would like to participate, please email vaccinategadsden@gmail.com for information and vaccine vouchers.

