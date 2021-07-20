LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 year old shot and killed in Birmingham
Ensley shooting Pike Rd.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Ensley Sunday identified
Ethan McDonald, 14.
B’ham PD: 14-year-old boy missing, suffers mental condition that affects behavior
Flood waters in Vestavia
Heavy rain causes flooding in parts of Vestavia Hills
Potential rainfall.
FIRST ALERT: First Alert for a threat of localized flash flooding through Tuesday

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Walensky: Delta variant now 83% of samples
Found Urn
Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family
One person was shot at the Ramada Inn on Skyland Boulevard Tuesday morning.
1 person shot at Tuscaloosa motel; person of interest in custody