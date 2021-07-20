LawCall
BPD: Baby girl dies from gunshot wound following ‘some type of altercation’

Baby’s mother is a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed an 11-month-old girl has died from a gunshot wound after what officers are calling some type of altercation or domestic disturbance at a home on Carson Road.

Officers said the mother answered the door holding her baby. She told them her child was deceased.

Investigators confirmed the mother is a Jefferson County deputy.

The mother and father have both been detained. Officers confiscated at least two weapons from the residence.

Officers said another child was at home at the time. Investigators said the details of what exactly happened in the home before the shooting are unclear.

It happened in the 1800 block of Carson Road around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Money sent this statement on behalf of the Jefferson Co. Sheriffs Dept. “We are completely saddened by the loss of this precious child. At this time, our goal is to provide support to one of our own in dealing with that tremendous loss. "

