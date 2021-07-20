Part of I-65 NB in Alabaster closed after truck loses load of scrap metal
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 NB in Shelby County is closed Tuesday morning.
Authorities say a truck carrying scrap metal lost its load on I-65 NB in Alabaster.
The northbound lanes from exit 234 to exit 238 are closed while Alabaster Police, Calera Police and ALDOT clear the road.
Drivers are told to seek an alternate route.
