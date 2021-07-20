Part of I-65 NB in Alabaster closed after truck loses load of scrap metal

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 NB in Shelby County is closed Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a truck carrying scrap metal lost its load on I-65 NB in Alabaster.

The northbound lanes from exit 234 to exit 238 are closed while Alabaster Police, Calera Police and ALDOT clear the road.

UPDATE: Alabaster Police, Calera Police, and ALDOT are working to clear the roadway after a truck carrying scrap metal lost its load. The northbound lanes remain closed from exit 234 to exit 238. Please seek an alternate route. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) July 20, 2021

Drivers are told to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.