Part of I-65 NB in Alabaster closed after truck loses load of scrap metal

The northbound lanes from exit 234 to exit 238 are closed while Alabaster Police, Calera Police...
The northbound lanes from exit 234 to exit 238 are closed while Alabaster Police, Calera Police and ALDOT clear the road.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Part of I-65 NB in Shelby County is closed Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a truck carrying scrap metal lost its load on I-65 NB in Alabaster.

The northbound lanes from exit 234 to exit 238 are closed while Alabaster Police, Calera Police and ALDOT clear the road.

Drivers are told to seek an alternate route.

