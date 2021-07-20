LawCall
One person dead after shooting at Fairfield gas station
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Fairfield gas station that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lloyd Noland Parkway around 4:52 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating. No suspect is in custody.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

