Neighbors sue Liberty Recycling in Tuscaloosa over fire and noise concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A June fire at Liberty Recycling company sparked more concerns and a new lawsuit against it by several Tuscaloosa neighbors.

“We want this to stop and it continues to go on and the people are just very upset and they should be,” explained Ward Pearson.

Pearson is an attorney who represents a group of people who live near the recycling facility. They claim two fires happened here within the last few months and noise from explosions make life in the surrounding community unbearable.

“These are not just loud noises. These actually rattle windows and can knock dishes off tables when they’re the loudest,” Pearson continued.

He said that an “understanding” was worked out that recycling facility would eventually move out of the area during a previous lawsuit.

Jason Collins, Liberty Recycling’s Operations Manager, agreed to speak on the company’s behalf.

“We are very sensitive to the concerns that our neighbors have. And because of this we have identified and entered into a lease agreement with a new location for our shredding facility. We have purchased new equipment to go to that shredding facility. And for the past few months we have actually have been doing the work, foundation work to establish that new facility as quickly as we possibly can,” said Collins.

Collins also said he could not address the newly filed lawsuit directly or offer a specific date when that move would take place.

Pearson’s clients have grown frustrated over time.

“When the fires happened in the last 30 to 45 days, you can’t help but to worry about further explosions and the fire possible spreading.”

Pearson added Liberty Recycling has 42 days to respond in court to this latest lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.