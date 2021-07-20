LawCall
HPD says fatal Wahiawa shooting was ‘not random,’ suspect remains at large

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police continue to investigate a murder in Wahiawa on Sunday morning, but said it appears the killing was targeted.

Police said gunfire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday along Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa.

The HPD said a 34-year-old William Spencer was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot several times in his upper body. First responders took him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It appears the suspect knew the victim, so it was not a random act,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, of HPD’s CID Homicide Division.

Neighbors said Spencer, with a last known residency in Alabama, is a military vet and father of two young children.

“He worked hard, spent all the time he could with his family. He always brought friends over and they were always really cheerful,” said Daryl LaRocque, who lived in the same apartment complex.

They were “very entertaining to listen to but a little noisy but they always seemed to have fun together,” LaRocque added.

Many questions remain surrounding the shooting, including exactly what prompted the unknown suspect to open fire.

“We have no idea who the suspect is at this point of the investigation. It’s very early-on in our investigation, so there are a lot of unknowns,” Thoemmes said.

The only description of the suspect provided was that he was seen in dark-colored clothes and fled in a dark-colored sedan. Police said they are combing through surveillance videos for more clues.

Any witnesses may call CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

