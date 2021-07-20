City of Tuscaloosa to spend nearly $2 million on repairs from Tropical Storm Claudette

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council recently voted to spend just under $2 million to repair damage to water and sewer lines caused by Tropical Storm Claudette.

“It did open some eyes to some slopes around water lines and sewer lines that may be stabilized more. We did that over by Jack Warner and the bridge,” City Council President Kip Tyner told WBRC.

The city will pay $800,000 to the John Plott Company to fix damage for the North River Raw Water Repair. The Dominion Construction Company will get $1.1 million for the Westervelt Raw Water and Sewer Repair.

“So we’re looking at ways to stabilize the land around it. So I think we learned a lot from that too. But as far as handling that, that was the issue. The amount was just too much to take one time,” Tyner continued.

He said the nine inches of rain that fell in the Tuscaloosa area in one day overwhelmed the system and caused problems that needed to be fixed. Tyner is happy the city did not have to borrow money to cover those costs.

“I think it’s great to have a heathy reserve. I don’t know of a lot of cities that could come up with $2 million in a matter of a week,” Tyner went on to say.

He added the city has also taken a closer look at its sewer lines since the problems from Tropical Storm Claudette and is in the process of replacing five of those lines.

